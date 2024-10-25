 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years

Politicians and money are closely related. It is not unexpected that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's personal wealth has increased by Rs 5.5 crore in five years, as stated in the affidavit he submitted while filing his nomination papers from Worli.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena UBT Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Politicians and moolah go hand in hand. So. it is no surprise Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's personal assets have spiked by Rs 5.5 crore in five years, according to an affidavit submitted by him at the time of filing his nomination papers from Worll.

The boy next door at Matoshree has accumulated total wealth of Rs 23.5 crore, even though, on the flip side, he also has liabilities of Rs. 43 lakhs. He did not have these the last time he contested.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 12 NCP And NCP (SP) Candidates File Nominations On...
article-image

For the trivial-minded Aaditya has Rs 1543 crore worth movable assets and immovable assets worth RS 6.04 crore. Keeping liquidity in mind, he has Rs 37.344 cash in hand and Rs 2.8 crore is deposited in banks. For the rainy day, he can also bank on a Rs 10 crore investment in mutual funds and shares.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent
article-image

He has further declared that he owns agricultural land and two shops—both at Ghodbandar Road, Thane. Of course, close to his heart is his BMW car purchased in 2018. In December 30, 2019, he was appointed Cabinet Minister for tourism, protocol, and environment in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas: Aghadi (MVA) government.

FPJ Shorts
Congress, Samajwadi Party To Have Joint Candidate Under INDIA Bloc In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Congress, Samajwadi Party To Have Joint Candidate Under INDIA Bloc In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
From Glitter To Gloom: Gold Prices Fall To ₹7,963/Gram; Jewellery Giants Kalyan, Senco, PC Jeweller Stocks Drop In Day's Trade
From Glitter To Gloom: Gold Prices Fall To ₹7,963/Gram; Jewellery Giants Kalyan, Senco, PC Jeweller Stocks Drop In Day's Trade
Baramati Constituency Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Against Nephew Yugendra Pawar
Baramati Constituency Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Against Nephew Yugendra Pawar
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable 2025 Announced: Important Dates And Instructions
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable 2025 Announced: Important Dates And Instructions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati Constituency Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Against Nephew Yugendra Pawar

Baramati Constituency Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Against Nephew Yugendra Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress State Chief Nana Patole Strengthens Party’s Stance In MVA...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress State Chief Nana Patole Strengthens Party’s Stance In MVA...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shinde Sena To Field RS MP Milind Deora Against Aaditya Thackeray In...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shinde Sena To Field RS MP Milind Deora Against Aaditya Thackeray In...

Maharashtra: Selfie Gone Wrong, Wild Elephant Crushes Man To Death In Gadchiroli

Maharashtra: Selfie Gone Wrong, Wild Elephant Crushes Man To Death In Gadchiroli