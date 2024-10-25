Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years

Shiv Sena UBT Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Politicians and moolah go hand in hand. So. it is no surprise Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's personal assets have spiked by Rs 5.5 crore in five years, according to an affidavit submitted by him at the time of filing his nomination papers from Worll.

The boy next door at Matoshree has accumulated total wealth of Rs 23.5 crore, even though, on the flip side, he also has liabilities of Rs. 43 lakhs. He did not have these the last time he contested.

For the trivial-minded Aaditya has Rs 1543 crore worth movable assets and immovable assets worth RS 6.04 crore. Keeping liquidity in mind, he has Rs 37.344 cash in hand and Rs 2.8 crore is deposited in banks. For the rainy day, he can also bank on a Rs 10 crore investment in mutual funds and shares.

He has further declared that he owns agricultural land and two shops—both at Ghodbandar Road, Thane. Of course, close to his heart is his BMW car purchased in 2018. In December 30, 2019, he was appointed Cabinet Minister for tourism, protocol, and environment in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas: Aghadi (MVA) government.