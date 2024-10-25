Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 12 NCP And NCP (SP) Candidates File Nominations On Gurupushyamrut Yog

Chhagan Bhujbal and Harshvardhan Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: Twelve candidates from the NCP and the NCP (SP) filed their nominations on the auspicious occasion of Gurupushyamrut Yog on Thursday. Prominent among those were Chhagan Bhujbal, Harshvardhan Patil, Jitendra Awhad, and Dilip Walse-Patil.

Harshvardhan Patil, who recently switched from the BJP to the NCP (SP), filed his nomination from Indapur, in Pune, with party leader Supriya Sule by his side.

Rani Lanke, wife of MP Nilesh Lanke, filed her nomination from the Parner constituency, where Sule participated in her rally. NCP (SP) state president and former minister Jayant Patil filed his nomination from Islampur in Sangli, following a large rally. He tweeted: “Today, I submitted my nomination for the eighth assembly elections with my extended family. Thank you all for coming here out of love for me, regardless of the heat, and for supporting my application!”

Patil emphasised his commitment to the constituency, stating that he is touring Maharashtra with his colleagues, confident in their support. He also warned about challenges ahead, saying, “Many will come forward to show their generosity... there will be attempts to prevent me from moving freely in Maharashtra.”

Among the nominees, Bhujbal filed from the Yevala constituency in Nashik. Bhujbal has four criminal cases against him related to disproportionate assets, with a reported income of Rs 39.4 lakh for the fiscal year 2023-24 and assets totalling Rs 13.43 crore.

Other candidates, including Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde and Dilip Walse-Patil, also filed their nominations. BJP MLC Pankaja Munde was seen supporting Dhananjay during the nomination process in Parli, Beed.