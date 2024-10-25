Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent

Former Nashik MP Sameer Bhujbal | X| @Sameer_Bhujbal

In a major setback to NCP and Mahayuti, Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of Chhagan Bhujbal and Mumbai president of NCP (Ajit Pawar) has resigned from the party and will contest as an independent candidate from Nandgaon in, Nashik. Bhujbal highlighted the stagnation in Nandgaon, citing multiple projects that were languishing.

He claimed that since the current MLA assumed office, the situation has deteriorated. In this context, he specially referred to inadequate water supply and poor road conditions. Bhujbal said the assigning of the constituency to the Shiv Sena Shinde faction has prompted local party workers to demand a decisive response and therefore his decision to contest as an independent.

Looking back at his stint as Mumbai president of the NCP (Ajit Pawar), he exuded pride in having strengthened the organisation despite challenging circumstances. He also announced his resignation as the Mumbai president of the NCP, thanking supporters for their overwhelming support.