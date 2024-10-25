 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent

Sameer Bhujbal also announced his resignation as the Mumbai president of the NCP, thanking supporters for their overwhelming support.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Former Nashik MP Sameer Bhujbal | X| @Sameer_Bhujbal

In a major setback to NCP and Mahayuti, Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of Chhagan Bhujbal and Mumbai president of NCP (Ajit Pawar) has resigned from the party and will contest as an independent candidate from Nandgaon in, Nashik. Bhujbal highlighted the stagnation in Nandgaon, citing multiple projects that were languishing.

He claimed that since the current MLA assumed office, the situation has deteriorated. In this context, he specially referred to inadequate water supply and poor road conditions. Bhujbal said the assigning of the constituency to the Shiv Sena Shinde faction has prompted local party workers to demand a decisive response and therefore his decision to contest as an independent.

Looking back at his stint as Mumbai president of the NCP (Ajit Pawar), he exuded pride in having strengthened the organisation despite challenging circumstances. He also announced his resignation as the Mumbai president of the NCP, thanking supporters for their overwhelming support.

FPJ Shorts
Bar Council of India Revises AIBE 19 Exam Date With New Schedule For December 1, 2024
Bar Council of India Revises AIBE 19 Exam Date With New Schedule For December 1, 2024
Tanzanian Internet Sensation Kili Paul Grooves To SK-Sai Pallavi's 'Hey Minnale' Song In Viral Video
Tanzanian Internet Sensation Kili Paul Grooves To SK-Sai Pallavi's 'Hey Minnale' Song In Viral Video
Europa League: Andre Onana Pulls Off Double Save To Leave Jose Mourinho Laughing In Disbelief During Manchester United vs Fenerbahce Match; Video
Europa League: Andre Onana Pulls Off Double Save To Leave Jose Mourinho Laughing In Disbelief During Manchester United vs Fenerbahce Match; Video
Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally Make iPhone 16 Series
Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally Make iPhone 16 Series
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Families Go To War As NCP (SP) Reveals List

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Families Go To War As NCP (SP) Reveals List

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar...

Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Zeeshan Siddique Dumps Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Zeeshan Siddique Dumps Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's...