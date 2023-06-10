Operation Amanat: RPF Recovers Assets Worth ₹51.13 Lakh Of 119 Passengers In May 2023 |

In a remarkable display of dedication to passenger safety and service, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a successful operation named "Amanat," resulting in the retrieval of lost or left-behind luggage and valuable articles. The operation, carried out in May 2023, saw the RPF recovering belongings belonging to 119 passengers, with an estimated total value of approximately Rs 51.13 lakh.

Recoveries In Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune Division

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway witnessed a significant portion of the recovery effort, with the RPF retrieving luggage worth Rs 29.92 lakh for 62 passengers. Not limited to Mumbai alone, other divisions also played a vital role in returning passengers' belongings. The RPF Bhusaval Division successfully recovered luggage worth Rs 10.75 lakh for 31 passengers, while the RPF Nagpur Division returned luggage valued at Rs 8.05 lakh to 29 rightful owners. Similarly, the Pune Division retrieved luggage worth Rs 68,234 for 9 passengers, and the Solapur Division reunited luggage worth Rs 1.71 lakh with 8 passengers.

Chief PRO of CR praises RPF

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, commended the RPF for their exceptional efforts in safeguarding railway properties and going beyond their usual duties. He highlighted that the RPF personnel demonstrated their diverse capabilities by not only retrieving lost luggage but also serving as life-savers and rescuers of runaway children.

About RPF's Consistent Efforts And Commitment

Despite facing various security challenges, including crimes against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, and disruptions to train movements, the RPF consistently exhibits utmost dedication, alertness, and courage in fulfilling their responsibilities. Their unwavering commitment is grounded in the core principles of Suraksha (safety), Satarkta (vigilance), and Seva (service).

The collective efforts of the RPF personnel have significantly enhanced the security and well-being of railway passengers across the country. Their relentless commitment to passenger safety and service continues to reinforce the trust and confidence of the traveling public in the Indian Railways.

