Central Railway generates 12,050 employees through 6 Rozgar Melas in last 8 months

The Rozgar Mela is a flagship programme launched by Government of India to provide job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. This Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youths for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, has joined various positions/ posts under Government of India, in Central Railway like Track Maintainer, Pointsmen, Signalling department Assistants, Mechanical department Assistants for coach/wagon examinations, OHE department maintainer, Assistant Loco pilot, Assistant Station master, Train Guards, Junior Engineer, Technicians, Constable, Draughtsmen, Nurses etc.

Central Railway has recruited 12050 youths in past 6 Rozgar Melas. Out of these 12050 filled posts, more than 9,000 posts are filled in much required essential safety category.

1) Total 6 Rojgar Mela have been organised as follows-

Total 12050 candidates recruited as follows-

A) October 2022-

1393 candidates have been recruited.

B) November 2022-

89 candidates have been recruited.

C) January 2023-

429 candidates recruited.

D) April 2023-

2532 candidates recruited.

E) May 2023-

104 candidates recruited.

F) June 2023-

7503 candidates formalities completed, they will be recruited in this month.



2) The main safety categories in which large no. of posts filled are-

A) Track Maintainer- 3816 posts filled.

B) Pointsmen- 1308

C) Signalling department Assistants- 544

D) Mechanical department Assistants for coach/wagon examinations- 749

E) OHE department maintainer- 316

F) Assistant Loco pilot- 356

G) Assistant Station master- 273.

H) Train Guards- 203.

I) Junior Engineer- 304.

J) Technicians- 323.

Etc..



3) Out of above the total 12050 vacancies filled through 6 Rozgar Melas, the major locations are-

A) Mumbai division- 3404

B) Bhusawal division- 2818

C) Nagpur division- 1758

D) Solapur division- 1252

E) Pune division- 832

I) Matunga Workshop- 206

J) Parel workshop- 51.

