Mumbai: Western Railway floats tender for new terminus at Jogeshwari | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Western Railway has floated a tender for developing the long distance train terminus at Jogeshwari. The Railway Board has already sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the project as the existing terminals are expected to get saturated due to ever-rising traffic. This will be the 7th such terminus in the city.

The new terminus will be accessible from the Western Express Highway. Besides, it will be well connected by suburban and Metro lines 7 (Andheri to Dahisar via Highway) and Line 6 (Lokhandwala-Vikhroli), which being an east-west corridor has connectivity with eastern suburbs as well.

The new outstation train terminus to be built in Jogeshwari will come up on the eastern side of the tracks, in between suburban Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations.

More AC local

Speaking further on the increasing number of air conditioned local trains, General Manager of Western Railway Ashok Kumar Misra said that they are waiting for the final nod for using fully vestibule AC rake from railway board.

"After getting approval from the railway board for the use of that rake fee more air conditioned services will be added . Asked about cooling problems in current AC local trains Misra added, " We are working on it, very we will come up with solutions."

Delisle Bridge to be open soon

Asked about Delisle Bridge, he said, " We already completed most of work of railway portions, remaining work will be completed in next 40 to 45 days but its depends on completion of approach road works which is being done by BMC