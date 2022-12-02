Western railway to fence the entire stretch of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad in order to prevent cattle runover incidents

Damaged Vande Bharat expres, following collision with cattle | FPJ

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has decided to fence the entire stretch from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad in the next five months in order to prevent cattle runover.

Four cattle runover incidents occurred in the past two months with Vande Bharat express, reported. Work on the fencing will be finished by the end of May 2023. Ashok Kumar, the Western Railway's general manager, made the announcement on Friday.

"WR has proposed to construct fencing wall along the route ofVande Bharat Express (approx. 620 km on Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad section) to prevent the incidents of Cattle Runover cases. The fencing will be of guard rails made up of metal instead of a concrete wall. A W-beam type fencing will be done. The 'W stands for wide flanges, which are thicker that aid in resisting bend stress. Such fencing are used in highways and expressways, especially in accident-prone areas to protect vehicles and pedestrians" said an official of WR.

"It will cost approximately 260 crores. Tenders floated and will be opened in the 2nd & 3rd week of December" he added.