Vande Bharat Express runs over cattle in Gujarat | Sourced Photo

Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar has once again met with an accident involving cattle. Between Valsad and Vapi on Thursday evening, the semi-high speed train ran over cattle.

According to the Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat train was heading from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar in Gujarat when the incident occurred.

The semi-high-speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister on September 30 this year.

This was the fourth such incident since the Vande Bharat train service started on this route from September 30.

Vande Bharat Express and Cattle

On October 6, the train, which has a maximum speed of 130 kmph, ran over four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat on its way to Gandhinagar from Mumbai. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight.

The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai.

On October 29, a Vande Bharat train was delayed for about 15 minutes after a cattle runover incident was reported near Atul in Mumbai Central Division.

