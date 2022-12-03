March 23-25: Launch dates for Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th line

File

Mumbai: The plan to introduce 25% additional local services between Borivali and Churchgate will be cleared by March 25, as the Western Railway (WR) has announced the completion of its much awaited 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivali.

A senior official said, the first phase of the project between Khar and Goregaon will be completed by March 23. The second phase between Goregaon and Borivali will be completed by March 24 and the last phase between Khar and Mumbai Central a day later on March 25. He added that after the 6th line opens, 25% more trains can run as all main express trains between Borivali and Mumbai Central will be diverted to the 5th and 6th lines, making way for hundreds of local trains.

The 5th and 6th lines between Borivali and Virar are also being undertaken by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, which is likely to complete the project by March 2026. Thereafter, separate fast and slow corridors for local trains will be available between Virar and Churchgate.

Vis-à-vis the Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th line, an official said around 95% land acquisition is complete and work is in full swing. The 5th line has been partially laid between Santacruz and Borivali and the Mumbai Central-Mahim stretches and work on the remaining portion is underway.

The 5th and 6th rail lines between Mumbai Central and Borivali stations have been stuck for a long time. The project cost in 2008 when it was conceptualised was around Rs430 crore that has shot up to Rs930 crore. The biggest reason for the delay is encroachment next to the tracks and the difficulty in acquiring land.