Mumbai updates: Thane to see 8-hours of water cut today

Lottery for reservation in 9 Municipal Corporation stayed
In the wake of the Maharashtra government's move to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Provincial Municipal Corporation's Act, the state election commission (SEC) has stayed the lottery for the reservation for the polls of nine municipal corporations.
At the same time, the final notification on reservations in 14 Municipal Corporations including Mumbai will also not be released tomorrow.
COVID-19: Thane records 174 new cases, active tally at 802
Thane district of Maharashtra reported 174 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection count to 7,34,777, a health department official said on Friday.With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 802 active cases in the district, he said.Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,930, while the number of recoveries has reached 7,22,548, the official added.
Want to know the local train status? Check the latest update here
Water cut in some parts of Thane for 8 hours on Friday
Thanekars, please take note there will be a water cut today from 12 pm to 8 pm due to urgent maintenance and repair work of the Barvi gravity water channel under Maharashtra industrial sector.
The water supply will be shut off for eight hours from Mumbra bypass to Mumbra fire brigade at Kismat Colony, Chandnagar, MM Valley, Amritnagar, and Almas Colony in Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa ward in the TMC area and also in some areas in Kolshet and Wagle Estate.
Due to the shutdown, there is a possibility of low-pressure water supply on Saturday and Sunday till the water supply is restored.
