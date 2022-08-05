Mumbai updates: Thane to see 8-hours of water cut today

Water cut in some parts of Thane for 8 hours on Friday

Thanekars, please take note there will be a water cut today from 12 pm to 8 pm due to urgent maintenance and repair work of the Barvi gravity water channel under Maharashtra industrial sector.

The water supply will be shut off for eight hours from Mumbra bypass to Mumbra fire brigade at Kismat Colony, Chandnagar, MM Valley, Amritnagar, and Almas Colony in Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa ward in the TMC area and also in some areas in Kolshet and Wagle Estate.

Due to the shutdown, there is a possibility of low-pressure water supply on Saturday and Sunday till the water supply is restored.

