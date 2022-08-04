Water cut in some parts of Thane for 8 hours on Friday | pexels

Thane: As the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has taken up the urgent maintenance and repair work of the Barvi gravity water channel under Maharashtra industrial sector, water supply scheme on Friday, August 5 there will be no supply of water for eight hours in some parts of Thane.

An official from the water supply department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "On Friday, the maintenance and repair work of the Barvi gravity water channel will be carried out on an urgent basis from 12 pm to 8 pm. The water supply will be shut off for eight hours from Mumbra bypass to Mumbra fire brigade at Kismat Colony, Chandnagar, MM Valley, Amritnagar, and Almas Colony in Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa ward in the TMC area and also in some areas in Kolshet and Wagle Estate."

The officials further added, "Due to the shutdown, there is a possibility of low-pressure water supply on Saturday and Sunday till the water supply is restored."

However, the water supply department of the TMC did not appeal to the citizens to keep proper stock of water and cooperate with the Thane Municipal Corporation.