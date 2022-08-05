Metro Line 2A&7 rake of new Mumbai metro reports glitch at Aarey | FPJ

The newly launched Mumbai Metro Line 7's one of the rakes reported glitch on Thursday morning at 7 am. Following this, the passengers were de-boarded at Devipada station. According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), the issue was rectified and resolved.

Due to a technical snag, the train schedule remain affected for 25 minutes due to the bunching of trains, as per the MMMOCL. However, it remained only for a few hours and later the services were restored on time as per the schedule, it added.

The Mumbai Metro 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) and 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) comprising 37 kms has been only partially opened to the public; the stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi of 20km. Currently, the MMMOCl which takes care of operations and maintenance of these metro lines have 18 rakes.