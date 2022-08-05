e-Paper Get App

Metro Line 2A&7 rake of new Mumbai metro reports glitch at Aarey

Services remained affected for 25 minutes due to the bunching of metro trains on the route

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Metro Line 2A&7 rake of new Mumbai metro reports glitch at Aarey | FPJ

The newly launched Mumbai Metro Line 7's one of the rakes reported glitch on Thursday morning at 7 am. Following this, the passengers were de-boarded at Devipada station. According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), the issue was rectified and resolved.

Due to a technical snag, the train schedule remain affected for 25 minutes due to the bunching of trains, as per the MMMOCL. However, it remained only for a few hours and later the services were restored on time as per the schedule, it added.

The Mumbai Metro 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) and 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) comprising 37 kms has been only partially opened to the public; the stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi of 20km. Currently, the MMMOCl which takes care of operations and maintenance of these metro lines have 18 rakes.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: High-Level delegation from Iran visit JNPA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMetro Line 2A&7 rake of new Mumbai metro reports glitch at Aarey

RECENT STORIES

Set to study abroad? Here are the pre-departure dips you should keep in mind

Set to study abroad? Here are the pre-departure dips you should keep in mind

SC offers temporary relief for Uddhav faction; defers EC decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

SC offers temporary relief for Uddhav faction; defers EC decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health...

Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health...

Mumbai: SOP to regularise illegal structures revised by MMRDA

Mumbai: SOP to regularise illegal structures revised by MMRDA

Mumbai traffic update: Another day of VVIP visit slows WEH traffic

Mumbai traffic update: Another day of VVIP visit slows WEH traffic