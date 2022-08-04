Navi Mumbai: High-Level delegation from Iran visit JNPA

High-Level Delegation from Iran Visit JNPA | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

A high-level delegation from Iran visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Uran India’s Best Performing Port, to take Iran-India trade relations to new heights. The delegates from Iran highlighted the contribution of India in developing Chabahar Port and elevating the logistics value chain, along with the execution of the joint master plan on the blue economy.

Upon arrival at the port, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, and Unmesh Shard Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman JNPA, offered a traditional welcome to the Iranian delegates.

During the interaction with the Iranian delegates, Sethi said, “JNPA is delighted to host the delegates from Iran. We are both vested in the global port sector with multimodal connectivity between the two nations. JNPA provides high-end facilities and several projects that take J N Port operations to the finest level and provides the best experience to our customers and stakeholders.”

He further added, “India and Iran have the potential to change the way global EXIM is carried out through development and exploring new modes of progressive advancement in the maritime domain.”

During their visit to JNPA, the delegates were briefed on the various projects at JNPA. Later, during the port visit, the delegation was apprised of the overall functioning of the port and the latest development work in the port.