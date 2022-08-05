Thane civic body sets up tricolour sale centre at the district collectorate | Abhitash Singh

To commemorate the anniversary year of Indian Independence, the Union government announced 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Gharoghari Tiranga' initiative. Under the initiative, Prime Minister Modi has urged that everyone hoist national flags at their homes.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now set up a flag sales centre in the premises of the Thane district collectorate office. District Collector Rajesh Narvekar flagged the initiative by purchasing the first tricolour.

Deputy Collector Gopinath Thombre, Joint Commissioner of TMC Santosh Deherkar, Deputy Commissioner of TMC Balasaheb Chavan were present at the do.

Narvekar appealed to the citizens to buy the flag and participate in the 'Gharoghari Tiranga' initiative. The tricolour have also been made available for sale at TMC Headquarters and all ward committee offices of the civic body.

Under the initiative, all citizens have to hoist the flag in their homes from August 13 to August 15.

The TMC has requested to send a photograph of the national flag purchased under the "Gharoghari Tiranga" initiative from 13th to 15th August 2022 on WhatsApp number 7039680034 or email tiranga@thanecity.gov.in.