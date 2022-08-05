Mumbai: Now, park vehicles at BEST depots with valet facility |

Mumbai: On the occasion of its 75th anniversary of municipalisation, the BEST Undertaking has decided to come up withdigital parking from August 7, Sunday onwards. Under the initiative, people will be able to leave their vehicles near the gate of bus depots, from where skilled drivers will park them in the bus depot.

There will be two types of parking facilities; first selfparking and the other valet parking. Initially, the scheme will be started at Colaba, Mumbai Central, Bandra, Worli and Dindoshi depots.

With the help of the Park+App mobile app, vehicle owners will come to know about the availability of the parking spaces in BEST depots and bus stations all over Mumbai. Adding another layer of convenience, the BEST has also made a provision of booking parking space in advance at the nominal extra charge of Rs 5.

The benefits of the scheme are multi-pronged like no hassle if finding parking space at eleventh hour, digitised payment system, and security of vehicles. Talking aboutthe initiative meant to “decongest” roads, the official said, “The 75th anniversary is an auspicious day for the Undertaking. Hence, pay and park scheme has been launched for beloved Mumbaikars.”

Mumbaikars should take benefit of this scheme which will help them to end their search for the parking space and also save their valuable time, underscored the official.