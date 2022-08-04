Maharashtra: Lottery for reservation in 9 Municipal Corporation stayed | PTI

In the wake of the Maharashtra government's move to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Provincial Municipal Corporation's Act, the state election commission (SEC) has stayed the lottery for the reservation for the polls of nine municipal corporations.

At the same time, the final notification on reservations in 14 Municipal Corporations including Mumbai will also not be released tomorrow.

This decision was taken followed by the ordinance issued by the state government in the wake of the state cabinet's approval to reduce the wards in the Mumbai civic body from 236 to 227 and in the rest of the municipal corporations.

Reservations lotteries were to be drawn tomorrow for the elections of 9 municipal corporations namely Aurangabad, Nanded-Waghala, Latur, Parbhani, Chandrapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Panvel and Mira-Bhayandar.