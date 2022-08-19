Mumbai updates: State water supply body to undertake maintenance work; areas under CIDCO, Panvel civic body to see water cut

A two-year-old baby was kidnapped by a man from Kalyan (Mumbai) railway station while her family was asleep. More details awaited
Girls participate in the Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai's Dadar locality on the occasion of Janmashtami
IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in city, suburbs
Spate of light to moderate showers in city, suburbs is likely to continue for the next 48 hours according to IMD forecast. Mumbaikars, don't forget to carry your umbrellas and step out with caution.
Bus Route No. A 287,629 has been suspended at Thakur Cinema from 5.00 am due to the construction of a stage between Thakur Cinema and Mercury Building on the occasion of Dahi Handi.
Commuters, reports of heavy traffic at Ghodbunder road towards Borivali have emerged. Plan your travel accordingly.
Commuters, check the latest update on train status here
MJP to take 40 hours water cut, water supply to be affected in several areas
Residents of Navi Mumbai please note there will be a water cut of 40 hours from 9 am on August 20 until 12 pm on August 21.
There will be no water supply in a few CIDCO administered areas, Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction, and 25 Gram Panchayats in Panvel Taluka for almost two days as the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) will take a 40 hours shutdown to carry out repair works at Bhokarpada water treatment plant under the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme 1 from August 20.
The 25 Gram Panchayats where the supply is likely to be affected are Karanjade, Gawalpada, Vadghar, Chinchpada, Kopar, Koli, Pargon, Adivasiwadi, Dapoli, Kundevaha, Bambavipada, Ovale, Varche, Ovale, Vitthalwadi, Nanoshi, Waghivali, Karanjade, Pada, Padeghar, Asudgaon, Usarli, Kasalkhand, Belvali Wardol, Nandgaon, Kasalkhand, and Usarli.
