Mumbai updates: State water supply body to undertake maintenance work; areas under CIDCO, Panvel civic body to see water cut

MJP to take 40 hours water cut, water supply to be affected in several areas

Residents of Navi Mumbai please note there will be a water cut of 40 hours from 9 am on August 20 until 12 pm on August 21.

There will be no water supply in a few CIDCO administered areas, Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction, and 25 Gram Panchayats in Panvel Taluka for almost two days as the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) will take a 40 hours shutdown to carry out repair works at Bhokarpada water treatment plant under the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme 1 from August 20.

The 25 Gram Panchayats where the supply is likely to be affected are Karanjade, Gawalpada, Vadghar, Chinchpada, Kopar, Koli, Pargon, Adivasiwadi, Dapoli, Kundevaha, Bambavipada, Ovale, Varche, Ovale, Vitthalwadi, Nanoshi, Waghivali, Karanjade, Pada, Padeghar, Asudgaon, Usarli, Kasalkhand, Belvali Wardol, Nandgaon, Kasalkhand, and Usarli.