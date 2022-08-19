e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: State water supply body to undertake maintenance work; areas under CIDCO, Panvel civic body to see water cut

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: State water supply body to undertake maintenance work; areas under CIDCO, Panvel civic body to see water cut | FPJ
19 August 2022 10:11 AM IST

A two-year-old baby was kidnapped by a man from Kalyan (Mumbai) railway station while her family was asleep. More details awaited

19 August 2022 10:11 AM IST

Girls participate in the Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai's Dadar locality on the occasion of Janmashtami

19 August 2022 10:11 AM IST

IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in city, suburbs

Spate of light to moderate showers in city, suburbs is likely to continue for the next 48 hours according to IMD forecast. Mumbaikars, don't forget to carry your umbrellas and step out with caution.

19 August 2022 10:11 AM IST

Bus Route No. A 287,629 has been suspended at Thakur Cinema from 5.00 am due to the construction of a stage between Thakur Cinema and Mercury Building on the occasion of Dahi Handi.

19 August 2022 10:11 AM IST

Commuters, reports of heavy traffic at Ghodbunder road towards Borivali have emerged. Plan your travel accordingly.

19 August 2022 10:11 AM IST

Commuters, check the latest update on train status here

19 August 2022 08:13 AM IST

MJP to take 40 hours water cut, water supply to be affected in several areas

Residents of Navi Mumbai please note there will be a water cut of 40 hours from 9 am on August 20 until 12 pm on August 21.

There will be no water supply in a few CIDCO administered areas, Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction, and 25 Gram Panchayats in Panvel Taluka for almost two days as the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) will take a 40 hours shutdown to carry out repair works at Bhokarpada water treatment plant under the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme 1 from August 20.

The 25 Gram Panchayats where the supply is likely to be affected are Karanjade, Gawalpada, Vadghar, Chinchpada, Kopar, Koli, Pargon, Adivasiwadi, Dapoli, Kundevaha, Bambavipada, Ovale, Varche, Ovale, Vitthalwadi, Nanoshi, Waghivali, Karanjade, Pada, Padeghar, Asudgaon, Usarli, Kasalkhand, Belvali Wardol, Nandgaon, Kasalkhand, and Usarli.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: MJP to take 40 hours water cut, water supply to be affected in several areas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: State water supply body to undertake maintenance work; areas under CIDCO, Panvel civic body to see water cut

RECENT STORIES

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai's most popular Dahi handi spots you must visit

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai's most popular Dahi handi spots you must visit

Mumbai updates: State water supply body to undertake maintenance work; areas under CIDCO, Panvel...

Mumbai updates: State water supply body to undertake maintenance work; areas under CIDCO, Panvel...

CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house and 22 other locations in excise policy case

CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house and 22 other locations in excise policy case

Asia Cup 2022: Five Indian batsmen to watch out for in the continental tournament

Asia Cup 2022: Five Indian batsmen to watch out for in the continental tournament

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's wife Shikha says, 'he is stable, doctors are treating him...

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's wife Shikha says, 'he is stable, doctors are treating him...