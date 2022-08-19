Mumbai: Prices of vegetables soar as supply dips | File Photo

After a slight decrease for a fortnight, the vegetable prices have begun rising again. Traders at the wholesale markets say that the supply dipped as vegetable-growing regions across Maharashtra received heavy rainfall.

The traders said that the supply was not consistent so far and is likely to remain so until monsoon ends.

The vegetable prices rose in mid-June and continued to in the following months due to heavy rainfall across state.

According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), transport of vegetables was hit due to water logging and bad condition of roads in villages. The traders said only limited supply is arriving in smaller vehicles.

The APMC located at Vashi receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka. Since most parts of Maharashtra are witnessing heavy rainfall, there is a dip in supply.

Here's how much the vegetables cost: