Sena vs Sena round 2: Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra turn murky

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra's annual celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, Dahi Handi, has turned into another another source of contention between the two Shiv Sena groups.

In Mumbai, Thane, and other towns throughout Maharashtra, the opposing factions—one led by Chairman Minister Eknath Shinde, the other by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray—have erected hoardings and banners bearing images of the party's founder Balasaheb Thackeray and leader Anand Dighe.

Prize money

The Shinde faction has announced a prize of ₹ 2.51 lakh for the winning teams at their 'Dahi Handi' events in Mumbai and Thane, while the winning team at the Thackeray camp's event in Thane will get a prize of ₹ 1.11 lakh. Another event organised by the organisation of Thane Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik carries total prize money of ₹ 21 lakh.

Respect for Balasaheb vs Loyalty

As per a report by NDTV, Kalyan MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde said that their event depicts respect for Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. On the other hand, the Thackeray camp MP, Rajan Vichare, said their event reflects loyalty, unity, culture and the voice of Hindutva.

Both faction celebrate Dahi Handi 200 meters away in Thane

The supporters of Eknath Shinde are holding a Dahi Handi at Tembhi Naka in Thane, while the Uddhav Thackeray faction has organised a similar event just about 200 metres away at Jambli Naka.