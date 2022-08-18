Navi Mumbai: MJP to take 40 hours water cut, water supply to be affected in several areas

Photo: Representative Image

There will be no water supply in a few CIDCO administered areas, Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction, and 25 Gram Panchayats in Panvel Taluka for almost two days as the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) will take a 40 hours shutdown to carry out repair works at Bhokarpada water treatment plant under the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme 1 from August 20.

The 40 hours shutdown will start at 9 am on August 20 and it will be completed by 12 pm on August 21. During the shutdown period, there will be no water supply from the water treatment plant. However, the water supply will be resumed from August 22 with low pressure and even the pressure will be low on August 23.

According to MJP, during the shutdown period, the replacement of the main header line of pumps at the water treatment plant and other ancillary works will be carried out.

Meanwhile, the MJP has appealed to consumers to use water judiciously during the shutdown period and store water.

The 25 Gram Panchayats where the supply is likely to be affected are Karanjade, Gawalpada, Vadghar, Chinchpada, Kopar, Koli, Pargon, Adivasiwadi, Dapoli, Kundevaha, Bambavipada, Ovale, Varche, Ovale, Vitthalwadi, Nanoshi, Waghivali, Karanjade, Pada, Padeghar, Asudgaon, Usarli, Kasalkhand, Belvali Wardol, Nandgaon, Kasalkhand, and Usarli.

The Public Relations office of CIDCO informed that it will issue a notice regarding the water cut on Friday. The water cut in a few CIDCO areas is likely to be taken on August 22 and 23.

