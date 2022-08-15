Navi Mumbai: No registration fees for Ganesh Mandals in areas under Panvel civic body jurisdiction | Photo: Bhushan Koyande

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to waive off registration fees and firefighting fees for Ganeshotsav this year. Now, Ganesh Mandals will get these permissions free of cost. The decision has been following a guideline received from the state government.

According to senior civic officials, in a meeting held on July 21, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed municipal corporations to waive off the charges.

Panvel's civic body has created an online portal for the Ganesh Mandals to register for license through. The website is: http://smartpmc.in/

The civic officials have requested the applicants to go through website before submitting applications.

Under the One Window Scheme, the mandals can also contain No Objection Certificate from fire, traffic and other departments and get permission to erect a pavilion. Ganesh Mandals can contact the Municipal Corporation toll free number 1800-227-701.

Also, for more information one can email on panvelcorporation@gmail.com, Phone No.: 022-27458040/41/42, Whatsapp No. and S. M. S. on the number 9769012012 for enquiring about the facility.