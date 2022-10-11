Mumbai updates: Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena submits fresh election symbols

11 October 2022 12:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Government agrees to transfer investigation of the case to the CBI. In an affidavit, Maharashtra Govt says that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.
Two persons were detained on Tuesday in Maharashtra after 'Sar Tan Se Juda' cries were heard during a march in Amravati. According to reports, a charge has been filed against 8 to 10 unnamed individuals who took part in the march that was held in the Amravati in honour of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed every year to mark the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth.
Santa Cruz police booked 3 people u/s 307 & 34 for allegedly attacking a transgender with sharp weapon & forcing to drink phenyl for refusing to withdraw rape complaint. 1 accused arrested & 2 absconding. Badly injured transgender was admitted to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra
Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 5 people associated with D gang of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in connection to extortion case. This comes after the arrest of Salim Fruit, close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel & Riyaz Bhati, close aide of Dawood
Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena submits 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India
As per IMD, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain expected in the next two days in Nagpur
In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers on Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously in Mumbai suburban local services, express trains as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers. The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the period from April to September 2022, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 97.17 crore.
In a major boost to the Thackeray faction, the Congress party on Monday announced its support in the Andheri East assembly by-election slated for November 3. A delegation comprising state unit chief Nana Patole and Mumbai unit chief Bhai Jagtap met Uddhav Thackeray and assured the party's support to its candidate Rutuja Latke. Earlier, the Mumbai Congress leaders including Milind Deora, Bhai Jagtap, Ravi Raja had objected to Patole’s announcement saying that the party's support will impact its prospects in the BMC elections.
Two home buyers at Ten BKC in Bandra East learnt the importance of a sale agreement the hard way. Amit Saxena and Milee Shetty did not get any relief from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulation Authority (MahaRERA), which ruled in favour of Radius Estates and Developers, as they failed to go through the fine print of the agreement.
The Congress party received a major boost after NCP, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India and Janata Dal extended their support to the Bharat Jodi Yatra. These parties will participate in the Yatra when it passes through Maharashtra. The decision was taken at the meeting convened on Monday by former party MP Hussain Dalwai in the presence of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole who urged these parties and the community organisations to join the Yatra.
Mumbai: Fraudster impersonates a professor, dupes 35-year-old man of Rs 90000
