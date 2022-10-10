NCP, Shiv Sena, SP & other like-minded parties to join Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra | - PTI

The Congress party received a major boost after NCP, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India and Janata Dal extended their support to the Bharat Jodi Yatra. These parties will participate in the Yatra when it passes through Maharashtra. The decision was taken at the meeting convened on Monday by former party MP Hussain Dalwai in the presence of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole who urged these parties and the community organisations to join the Yatra.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule are likely to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Maharashtra next month.

Patole said, ‘’The BJP government at the Centre has made the future of citizens dark. BJP wants to eliminate other parties through non-parliamentary means as it wants to alone stay relevant in the country’s politics. BJP also wants to bring back ‘Manurajya’ and therefore the time is opportune to unite and participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.’’ He appealed to the political parties to participate as the Yatra is against hatred and in favour of love and brotherhood.

Patole said that the Yatra is entering Maharashtra in the first week of November.

Dalwai urged the political parties to Bury differences and unite as the Congress party wants to listen to the wisdom of the people of India as it does not want to crush the voice of the people of India like the RSS and the BJP do.

Patole said that the next meeting will be called soon and the program will be announced regarding the participation of these parties.