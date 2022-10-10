Mumbai Fire Brigade sends notice to Chembur residential building over defunct fire system

People were seen clinging to the side of the building as they desperately attempted to escape the smoke and conflagration | Screengrab

Mumbai fire brigade will be issuing a notice to Rail View housing society near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus where a fire was reported on October 8 afternoon, stated reports.

A fire had begun in the apartment building in Chembur area injuring six who are admitted to a city hospital.

A report in the Indian Express quoted Hemant Parab, Chief Fire officer of the city fire brigade saying that the building's firefighting system was not operational at the time of the incident and that the officials noticed it when they arrived there.

Parab further told that the notice will be issued to the building under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

The ground-plus 12-storey residential building in Chembur East saw a blaze erupt around 2.45 pm.

The officials of MFB had doused the fire within 15 minutes. The cause of fire was suspected to be a cigarette bud thrown into discarded items. The smoke had engulfed the building.