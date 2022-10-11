FPJ Interview: Chhagan Bhujbal says Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will grow with 'flaming torch' symbol

Veteran NCP leader and former Shiv Sena MLA Chhagan Bhujbal |

In an interview with Sanjay Jog, veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal spoke on his election to the state assembly as the lone Shiv Sena MLA on the flaming torch symbol in 1985. He also expressed that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will grow further with the 'flaming torch' symbol.

Q: Can you please share your experience about the maiden election to the state assembly on flaming torch?

A: Shiv Sena was fighting for the rights of the Marathi Manoos (Marathi people) and for justice. It was not in our minds to contest the election. Shiv Sena was not a registered party then, and there was no poll symbol either. After the death of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the state assembly elections were held when Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray fielded several candidates on the ball and bat symbol. However, I took the flaming torch (Marshal) as the symbol. The leading reason for selecting the flaming torch was it was easy to draw on walls as part of the poll campaign.

In fact, we considered the tiger to be our symbol. But it was difficult to paint the tiger on the walls. It was also difficult to take the election symbol to the voters due to fewer modes of communication. However, we worked hard to take a flaming torch to a large number of voters as we had a strong organisational network.

After the results, I was elected as an MLA. We succeeded in taking our flaming torch to the voters who wholeheartedly supported me for my victory in the Mazgaon constituency.

Q: Did Shiv Sena report victories later on flaming torch symbol?

A: Shiv Sena by then had a small group in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, after I was elected to the state assembly, everyone opted for the flaming torch symbol in the next BMC election. At that time, Shiv Sena’s 70 corporators, including myself, were elected to the civic body. After that, Balasaheb Thackeray made me the mayor. I was the only public representative to be MLA and Mayor at the same time. After Shiv Sena was registered and later in 1989, it received a bow and arrow symbol. Since then, Sena has fought all elections on that symbol.

Q: Election Commission has allotted flaming torch symbol and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray name after it froze Shiv Sena and bow and arrow. However, Uddhav Thackeray’s critics claim difficult times for the party to stay afloat. What is your take?

A: After 40 legislators defected, it was said that Shiv Sena will be finished. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has been claimed by the Shinde camp as "Shillak" Sena (party remained with 15 legislators and 5 MPs). However, Shiv Sena has reached the grassroots and it is present in every village in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will consolidate its presence weathering the current crisis.

Q: Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be recognised as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Then whose Shiv Sena is this? Is it of Balasaheb Thorat (who is a veteran Congress leader) or of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh’s former chief late Balasaheb Deora?

A: There is a huge difference between my election on the flaming torch symbol then and now. With limited resources at our disposal, we took the symbol to the voters and emerged victorious. However, in the case of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the newly allotted flaming symbol has already reached across Maharashtra immediately after its allotment by the Election Commission. I strongly believe that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will rebuild and revive the party organisation. However, I must admit that it is painful to have such a dispute in Shiv Sena.

Q: So, according to you, will the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray be able to sail through in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly by-poll?

A: Congress and NCP have supported Uddhav Thackeray in the ensuing by-election. So this election will not be difficult for Uddhav Thackeray, as his party will easily win the seat.