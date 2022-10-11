Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena submits 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword', 'Peepul tree' as its fresh election symbol

Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena submits 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword', 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol | File

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Tuesday, October 10 submitted the 'Shining sun', 'Shield and sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India.

The Thackeray faction had given a list of three names and symbols. 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray' was the first choice, 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was the second pick, while 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray' was the third. It had given three options for party symbols including Trishul (trident), rising sun and marshal.

On its part, the Shinde camp had suggested three options for the party name including Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena Balasahebanchi.

Thackeray faction claimed that it was happy with the EC’s move to allot the name and the symbol.

“We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray – have been retained in the new name,” said Thackeray faction leader and former minister Bhaskar Jadhav.