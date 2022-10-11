Amravati: FIR registered, 2 arrested after 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans were raised on Eid Milad-un-Nabi |

Two persons were detained on Tuesday in Maharashtra after 'Sar Tan Se Juda' cries were heard during a march in Amravati. According to reports, a charge has been filed against 8 to 10 unnamed individuals who took part in the march that was held in the Amravati in honour of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed every year to mark the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth.

During the rally, people repeated the shouts that were spoken on the loudspeaker in the video that has now gone viral on social media.

The case has been registered in Paratwada police station of Achalpur Taluka of Amravati under sections 153A ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) 505 (2) (whoever commits an offence specified in sub-section (2) in any place of worship or in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.