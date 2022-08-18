Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

Some people trapped in Eknath Shinde faction contacting us: Aaditya Thackeray

The political drama keeps intensifying as Shiv Sena's Shinde and Thackeray factions spar with words in public. Thackeray clan scion, Aaditya, was the latest to take a jibe at the Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde.

"Some people trapped in the Eknath Shinde faction are now contacting us after the cabinet expansion. Our doors are open for all who want to join us back. All who want to stay there, tender your resignation and face us in elections," Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

