Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

Some people trapped in Eknath Shinde faction contacting us: Aaditya Thackeray
The political drama keeps intensifying as Shiv Sena's Shinde and Thackeray factions spar with words in public. Thackeray clan scion, Aaditya, was the latest to take a jibe at the Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde.
"Some people trapped in the Eknath Shinde faction are now contacting us after the cabinet expansion. Our doors are open for all who want to join us back. All who want to stay there, tender your resignation and face us in elections," Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.
His quote comes even as the apex court is hearing Sena vs Sena case. Read more about what he said here
Dear commuters, check the latest local train update here
Due to an accident between Nahur and Bhandup stations, the trains on fast line of Central Railway are running behind schedule. Everything has been restored now, confirmed Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway PRO.
Mumbai: No food deliveries in plastic boxes
After coming down heavily on shops and establishments for use of plastic bags and single-use plastic products, the civic body has decided to tackle hotels and restaurants delivering takeaways in plastic containers.
The BMC will hold a meeting with the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Aahar, and other hotel organisations on August 22 to stop the use of banned plastic in a phased manner.
Currently, though, the BMC’s focus is firm on shops, hawkers and malls.
The drive was started much before pandemic struck but was stalled during the lockdowns. This was revived from July 1 this year, bringing every establishment under its radar.
