e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon | FPJ
18 August 2022 08:48 AM IST

Some people trapped in Eknath Shinde faction contacting us: Aaditya Thackeray

The political drama keeps intensifying as Shiv Sena's Shinde and Thackeray factions spar with words in public. Thackeray clan scion, Aaditya, was the latest to take a jibe at the Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde.

"Some people trapped in the Eknath Shinde faction are now contacting us after the cabinet expansion. Our doors are open for all who want to join us back. All who want to stay there, tender your resignation and face us in elections," Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

His quote comes even as the apex court is hearing Sena vs Sena case. Read more about what he said here

Read Also
Some people trapped in Eknath Shinde faction contacting us: Aaditya Thackeray
article-image
18 August 2022 08:48 AM IST

Dear commuters, check the latest local train update here

Due to an accident between Nahur and Bhandup stations, the trains on fast line of Central Railway are running behind schedule. Everything has been restored now, confirmed Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway PRO.

18 August 2022 07:59 AM IST

Mumbai: No food deliveries in plastic boxes

After coming down heavily on shops and establishments for use of plastic bags and single-use plastic products, the civic body has decided to tackle hotels and restaurants delivering takeaways in plastic containers.

The BMC will hold a meeting with the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Aahar, and other hotel organisations on August 22 to stop the use of banned plastic in a phased manner.

Currently, though, the BMC’s focus is firm on shops, hawkers and malls.

The drive was started much before pandemic struck but was stalled during the lockdowns. This was revived from July 1 this year, bringing every establishment under its radar.

Read Also
Mumbai: No food deliveries in plastic boxes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

RECENT STORIES

Will withdraw campaign in Bihar if Mahagathbandhan govt provides 5-10 lakh jobs in 2 years: Prashant...

Will withdraw campaign in Bihar if Mahagathbandhan govt provides 5-10 lakh jobs in 2 years: Prashant...

Mumbai: Brahmakumari Malad division felicitates Covid warriors

Mumbai: Brahmakumari Malad division felicitates Covid warriors

Mumbai: Potholes on Sanjay Gandhi National Park bridge claim 2 more lives; couple on way to work...

Mumbai: Potholes on Sanjay Gandhi National Park bridge claim 2 more lives; couple on way to work...

'Thanks for the CNG price slash but hike taxi fares, too,' say Mumbai cab unions

'Thanks for the CNG price slash but hike taxi fares, too,' say Mumbai cab unions

Thane: New TCB-III to see 15% dip in traffic due to Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink

Thane: New TCB-III to see 15% dip in traffic due to Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes