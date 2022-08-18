e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: College principal booked for making vulgar remarks about female students' body parts in class

The complaint suggests the principal allegedly passed vulgar remarks about female students' body parts in front of the class that also consisted of male students.

Thursday, August 18, 2022
Mumbai: An FIR has been filed against a college principal in Dhobi Talao, Mumbai, for allegedly harassing female students. The complaint filed at Azad Maidan Police station alleges that the principal passed offensive comments in class about the female students' body parts.

The police have identified the accused as Dr. Urmila Parlikar, Principal of the Government of Maharashtra Secondary Training College in Mumbai.

Out of 34 students, 23 students have filed a complaint against the principal.

Another charge by the students is that the principal also passed comments against students belonging to the SC/ST community.

Students from the institute have alleged that she generally insulted them for belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe by saying, "Adivasi ke adivasi hi rahoge. Tum logon ko theek se bolna bhi aata hai kya? (tribals will remain tribals. Do you people even know how to speak properly?)."

She would also dispel Dalit students standing in front of her by saying 'stand away from me'.

FPJ learnt that students of the institute had approached the Mumbai Vice President of NSUI Faisal Shaikh with their grievience, post which the students with the help of the association, filed the police complaint.

