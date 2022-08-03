Bihar: LNMU to probe accusations by students against professor for sending lewd messages

Representative Image |

Darbhanga: An assistant professor of Hindi at the state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga district has been the subject of an investigation after allegations of fraternising with female students and sending them filthy texts, an official said on Tuesday. According to Mushtaq Ahmed, the university's registrar, the inquiry has been launched as a result of a complaint submitted by female students against the professor.

"All charges against the assistant professor will be enquired thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken after the completion of the probe. The matter has been forwarded to the internal committee, constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, of the university," he said. "All charges, including fraternising with female students, sending lewd text messages to them and academic dishonesty will be probed by the committee in a time-bound manner," he added.

In their complaint to the vice-chancellor, the students alleged that the professor misbehaved with them and abused them, besides threatening them with sabotaging their careers, Ahmed said. "We are always scared of coming to college because of his behavior. He always threatens us to finish our careers and deduct our marks. He pressurises us to file complaints against other faculties. He treats female students with inappropriate behavior. He sends lewd and objectionable text messages to female students," the students alleged in their complaint.