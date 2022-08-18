Mumbai: No food deliveries in plastic boxes | (Image source: Vista Create)

Takeaway parcels are next on the BMC’s target list following the ban on single-use plastic. After coming down heavily on shops and establishments for use of plastic bags and single-use plastic products, the civic body has decided to tackle hotels and restaurants delivering takeaways in plastic containers.

The BMC will hold a meeting with the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Aahar, and other hotel organisations on August 22 to stop the use of banned plastic in a phased manner.

Currently, though, the BMC’s focus is firm on shops, hawkers and malls. The drive was started much before pandemic struck but was stalled during the lockdowns. This was revived from July 1 this year, bringing every establishment under its radar.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special) Sanjog Kabre said, “We will suggest to hotels and restaurants that they use steel boxes or other environment-friendly packaging that can be reused multiple times.” He said that as of now no substitute for plastic has been declared, but that doesn’t mean the civic body can’t initiate action against hotels.

In 2018, the state government had banned plastic less than 50 micron in density as it was reported to be the culprit for the deluge on July 26, 2005; plastic garbage had stopped the flow of stormwater in many places.