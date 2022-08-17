Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai's most popular Dahi handi spots you must visit |

Lord Krishna is worshipped by millions of devotees. For his love for butter, he is fondly called Makkhan Chor. His appearance day in the Kali yuga is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most enjoyed festivals. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, August 18.

The festival of Lord's birth is widely celebrated in cities such as Maharashtra and neighbouring states. Dahi Handi is passionately is celebrated every year, a day after Krishna Janmashtami.

The term 'Dahi Handi' literally means "earthen pot of yogurt". The festival gets this popular name from legends about baby Krishna. Many young boys and girls called the 'Govindas' go to the hanging pots, climb one over another and form a human pyramid to break the pot.

If you are in Mumbai, do take to tour the city to experience the best moments of the festival. Here are few recommended spots that you must not miss. Catch the 'Govinda Aala Re moment' by visiting these most popular Dahi handi spots.

Thane

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is popular among Thane residents for the organization of the oldest Dahi Handis of Thane. Popularised by Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe, the Dahi Handi is considered to be the mother of all Dahi Handis.

Jamboree maidan, Worli

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Sachin Ahir established the Shree Sankalp Pratishtan Charitable Trust that organises Worli Festival and Dahi Handi events with great vibrancy. Here, the Dahi Handi is claimed to be the tallest in South Mumbai. Also, it gains popularity for the visits and presence of Bollywood celebrities.

Want a quick glimpse on the feel? Watch video from the past celebration:

Wadala

Wadala Congress legislator Kalidas Kolambkar's way of celebrating and cheering youth for Dahi handi is popular among Mumbaikars. In the past, he had announced a cash prize of Rs 5.50 lakh for the winners who would successfully break the matkaas.

Ghatkopar

Again, it's cine stars who attract tourists and Mumbaikars to this place. The event sees a large number of celebrities in attendance. In the past, the event has been attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Asha Parekh, Ameesha Patel and Yukta Mookey. Named after BJP MLA Ram Kadam, the Dahi Handi event sees Govinda pathaks from all over Mumbai who try to enjoy the festival.

Thane

Vartak Nagar, Thane gears up in grandeur during Krishna Janmasthami. Organised by Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan Dahi Handi has over the years built an impressive reputation. In 2012, Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak Pandal entered Guinness World Record by forming 43.79 foot and 9 layers human pyramid. The group won Rs 11 lakh as a cash prize.