Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers nab man for molesting a woman in Santacruz

The Mumbai police said that the incident took place on Monday at around 6.15 pm on the road outside the Gazdar Bandh area when she was returning after grocery shopping.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 02:07 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a man at a market in Mumbai's Santacruz west while she was buying vegetables. Local Shiv Sena workers spotted the man allegedly groping the woman and they nabbed him immediately.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the police identified the accused as Ankit Khalto (27), who is an electrician. Khalto along with his three companions allegedly harassed the woman. When the 25-year-old tried to resist, the accused reportedly passed obscene comments to her.

The Shiv Sena worker observed the woman being harassed, several Sena workers rushed to help her. Later, a police officer showed up donning plain clothes and took him to the police station, where a complaint was registered by the woman.

The accused was booked under sections 354, and 354 (A) of the IPC for molestation and sexual harassment. On Wednesday, Khalto was produced before a magistrate court and was sent to judicial custody.

