Raigad gun scare: AK 47 rifles, bullets found on boat near Harihareshwar beach; Maharashtra put on high alert

Raigad terror scare: AK 47 rifles, bullets found on boat near Harihareshwar beach |

Mumbai: An unidentified boat with AK-47, rifles and bullets on Thursday was found on the shore of Harihareshwar at Shrivardhan in Raigad district while an lifeboat was found on the shore of Mauje Bhardakhol.

Harihareshwar is about 200 km from Mumbai and 170 kms from Pune.

No persons were found in either of the unclaimed boats. The seized weapons are being inspected by police officials while central agencies are monitoring the situation.

The state government, police and other agencies have also taken serious note of the speed-boat with a red alert sounded in the entire district.

A team of Anti-Terrorist Squad is rushing to the site to probe the boats which is suspected to have strayed in the rough Arabian Sea waves to beach at Harihareshwar.

The boat was brought to the shore with the help of locals.

"The yacht had given a distress call in June and registered in UK. Crew was rescued by Korean Navy and it drifted. Does not appear to be but being investigated thoroughly," said a senior police officer.

The exact identity of this boat has not been discovered yet. As per reports, three AK-47 rifles and some rifles were found in one of these boats. It is also reported that the police have detained some people but it is not clear who these people are.

'Major security scare ahead of festivals in Maharashtra'

Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA, Aditi Tatkare, has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for a special probe into the incident. She also said that the incident is a major security scare in the state as it comes a day ahead of Janmashtami."Tomorrow is Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav is just 10 days away. People come here during these festivals. Security is an important issue," Tatkare told reporters.

Maharashtra | As per primary info, some boats containing weapons & documents found in Harihareshwar & Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local Police is probing, I've demanded CM-Dy CM to urgently appoint spl team of ATS or State Agency: Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA pic.twitter.com/ndl9LSP5Zj — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Raigad Collector urged the citizens not to believe any rumor without fear and to immediately inform the police and district administration about anyone looking suspicious.

Harihareshwar is a popular destination for the tourists from Mumbai and Pune. There were a lot of tourists who were in Raigad district because of previous and upcoming long weekend.