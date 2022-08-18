'Thanks for the CNG price slash but hike taxi fares, too,' say Mumbai cab unions |

Thanking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for slashing the skyrocketing CNG prices, the city's kali peeli taxi unions demanded a hike of Rs 10 in the minimum fare of existing Rs 25.

On Tuesday, Mahanagar Gas Limited had announced a steep reduction in the retail price of the compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 6 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre (SCM). Now, the revised MRP, inclusive of all taxes, of the CNG is Rs 80 per kg while the PNG rate is Rs 48.50/SCM in and around Mumbai.

The black and yellow taxi unions have also demanded that the minimum base fare for the first 1.5 km be increased to Rs 35 from the existing Rs 25. If going beyond the base fare, passengers presently pay Rs 17 per km.

But, taxi drivers are demanding to increase it by Rs 3 per km to make their daily trips viable. Similarly, the minimum fare of a rickshaw is Rs 21, which needs to be increased to Rs 24. After the first km, the fare presently is Rs 14.20 per km, which needs to be revised to Rs 16 per km, sought the unions.

Though the said drop in CNG price is very meagre, the taxi and rickshaw operators have got some relief, read the statement released by Mumbai taximen's union. “Now, we are requesting the government to revise the fare after the assembly session,” said union general secretary AL Quadros.