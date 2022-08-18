Mumbai: Commuters upset with timings of 10 AC local train services on Central Railway

Mumbai: Central Railway to run more AC services | ANI

Mumbai: Hundreds of AC local train users of Dombivali are not happy with the timing of the proposed 10 AC local train services on the Central Railway (CR). “In terms of ticket sales on AC local, Dombivali is at the top, but CR authorities not paying much attention to our needs,” alleged a frequent AC local train commuter from Dombivali.

“We were regular travelers in the 7.47 Dombivali AC local since the time fully vaccinated citizens were allowed to use train services. The train reached CSMT by 9.10 am which was perfect for office goers. When the 5-6 line was open for traffic between Diva and Thane, CR decided to run more AC services. However, the 7.47 service was discontinued,” regular commuter Subhash Rao said, adding that people are forced to travel in overcrowded trains despite having AC train passes.

“We can't understand why the 7.47 am Dombivali-CSMT slow AC service was discontinued despite having a good response from Dombivali commuters. It was also convenient for commuters from Mumbra and Kalwa. We have made several written requests for the service to be restored but to no avail,” Dombivali resident Paresh Honavar said, adding that he works with a CSMT-based private firm and frequently travels between Dombivali and CSTM using AC local services.

Mitesh Saiya, who frequently travels between Dombivali and Dadar by AC trains said, “Each time we make a demand for restoration of the service CR officials promise to look into it, but nothing has been done to date.”

Mitesh added that there were a total of 237 commuters regularly using the 7.47 am AC local service. “Despite several requests, the authorities have ignored us while making the timetable for the introduction of ten more AC services that will start from August 19,” he said.

According to Sriram Iyer, at present there are three Thane -CSMT AC local services in a span of 61 minutes – at 8.02 am, 8.20 am and 9:03 am. “Passengers travelling from Kalyan, Thakurli, Dombivali, Kopar, Diva, Mumbra and Kalva have to fight their way into the crowded locals despite having AC passes. “The morning 8.20 Thane service could have been started from Kalyan or Dombivali which would have benefited more passengers. Dombivali tops the list for passengers that use AC locals and Kalyan is amongst the top five,” Iyer said.

In terms of ticket sales (both single and season tickets) for the February-July period, Dombivali is on top with 94,932 tickets, followed by Thane (84,309), Kalyan (77,412) and CSMT (70,444).