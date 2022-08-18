Thane: New TCB-III to see 15% dip in traffic due to Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink

Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The upcoming Thane Creek Bridge III (TCB-III) is expected to see a 15 per cent dip in traffic due to the Mumbai Trans Harbour (MTHL) Sealink project, said an official from the state government. This new over-bridge passing above the water body is targeted to be ready by December 2024.

Meanwhile, the MTHL also popularly known as Sewri Navha Sheva is to be opened to traffic next year onwards. A state government official explained that TCB-III will act as an alternative route for commuters to travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

In addition, commercial vehicles may prefer the TCB -III to avoid south Mumbai's traffic. He also explained that an annual 7 per cent increase in traffic is anticipated in any project. So when MTHL will be ready the traffic will increase by 7 per cent annually.

“In two years of TCB-III coming into operation, traffic will increase by 14 per cent. So 14 per cent increase in traffic of MTHL and TCB-III collectively makes the addition of almost 30 per cent. It is likely that half the traffic may get diverted due to MTHL,” he said.

As per the traffic study by MSRDC, on the old and new upcoming TCB-III, the daily commuter count will be over one lakh. Therefore, to ensure easy movement of vehicles on TCB, which is a tolled road, the existing Vashi Toll Naka lanes will be increased. Towards the Mumbai side, the existing 10 Lane Toll Naka which is usually turned into 14 lanes during peak hours, will be increased to 20 lanes with complete FASTAG enabled by March 2023.

The increase in toll lanes will be in a staggered manner. This means 4 lanes will be added and another six lanes will be added 500 meters from the Vashi Toll Naka.

The MSRDC is the project implementing authority for TCB-III and so far 28 per cent of civil works have been done. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is the contractor for the bridge construction work.