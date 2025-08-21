NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership |

The second meeting of the Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Municipal Election Management Committee was held on Wednesday at the Mumbai Regional Office under the leadership of senior leader and former minister Nawab Malik.

After being appointed as the Chairman of the Mumbai Municipal Election Management Committee, Malik has tightened his grip on preparations for the upcoming civic polls. Following the first committee meeting, Malik convened a joint session with the heads of various NCP cells, including Seva Dal, Women, Students, OBC, Social Justice, Cooperative, Unorganized Workers, Hindi-speaking, Minority, and Slum Cells, and issued directives.

The meeting was chaired by Malik in the presence of Mumbai Working Presidents Siddharth Kamble and Shivajirao Nalawade, MLA Sana Malik-Shaikh, former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, State Vice President Bhaskar Vichare, State Spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare, Mumbai General Secretary Raju Ghuge, and invited members including South Mumbai District President Mahendra Panasare and Northeast Mumbai District President Suresh Bhalerao.

Also present were Mumbai Women’s Cell President Aarti Salvi, Women’s Working President Manisha Tupe, Mumbai Students’ President Vibhu Ghuge, OBC Cell President Baban Madne, Social Justice Cell President Bapu Dhumale, Cooperative Cell President Nandkumar Katkar, Minority Working President Huzefa Electricwala, and Slum Improvement Cell’s Ghanshyam Bhapkar, among others.