 Navi Mumbai News: Mankhurd Man Drowns In Gothivali Quarry Lake During Outing With Friends
According to Rabale Police, the friends are believed to have consumed alcohol before deciding to swim.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:45 AM IST
According to Rabale Police, the friends are believed to have consumed alcohol before deciding to swim.

A 30-year-old man from Mankhurd drowned in a quarry lake at Gothivali during an outing with friends on Tuesday night.

Aditya Suresh Singh, 30, from New MHADA Colony, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, had gone with two friends to Gothivali, Navi Mumbai, where an abandoned quarry-turned-lake with an adjoining garden often draws visitors. According to Rabale Police, the friends are believed to have consumed alcohol before deciding to swim.

Around 9:30 p.m., Singh entered the water but soon went under and failed to resurface. Panicked, his friends raised an alarm, and the police and fire brigade were called. After a frantic search, rescuers managed to pull him out of the lake and rush him to Rajmata Jijau Municipal Hospital in Airoli.

"Doctors tried to save him but declared him dead at 1:55 a.m. on Wednesday. His father later gave a statement to the police, based on which an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered," said a police officer from Rabale police station.

