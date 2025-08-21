Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla

Picture for Representations | AFP

Despite ongoing mitigation efforts, heavy rainfall over the past two days has caused flooding in low-lying areas like Hindmata and King Circle - Gandhi Market area. To address this, the BMC plans to upgrade the stormwater drain at King Circle and increase the number of pumps at the Hindmata water holding pond to improve water drainage.

Limited Capacity of Underground Tanks

The underground water holding tanks at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park (Dadar West) and St. Xavier’s Ground (Parel) were constructed in 2021 as part of the BMC’s flood-mitigation efforts. While these tanks have provided partial relief in the Hindmata area, their capacity is limited designed to handle up to 55 mm of rainfall per hour. However, a senior civic official noted that the recent spell of rain far exceeded this threshold, resulting in waterlogging despite the existing infrastructure.

BMC on Localised Solutions

Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner said, "Despite the heavy rain, the ponds and sump pits helped water recede much faster than in past years. We are exploring localised solutions like adding pumps at the holding ponds to speed up drainage." Recently the storage capacity of the Hindmata underground tank was increased by 20 million litres, while the tank at St. Xavier’s Ground continues to provide additional support. Together, both tanks now have a combined capacity of 64.8 million litres.

Rail Operations Resume After Police Assistance

Meanwhile, as the Mithi River crossed the danger mark, water accumulated on the tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations, disrupting local train services. Officials stated that the BMC had deployed five pumps to drain the water but faced resistance from residents of the nearby LBS Road slum, where flooding had already affected homes. Fearing worsened flooding, locals opposed the pumping efforts, leaving water on the tracks and halting rail operations. The BMC resumed pumping with police assistance once the Mithi’s water level receded, successfully clearing the tracks, officials added.