 Mumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA

Mumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA

This case marks the first in Maharashtra where the revised Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against a drug trafficking network.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA | Representational photo

Mumbai: The Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has busted a family-linked MD drug racket, arresting Adnan Amir Shaikh and naming his aunt, Kainat Jabbar Qureshi, along with gang leader Jameer Ahmed Ansari alias Jameer Boka, as wanted accused. This case marks the first in Maharashtra where the revised Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against a drug trafficking network.

Arrest and Seizure

Adnan was arrested on August 7 under Sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985, after police seized 766 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth lakhs. He was remanded to police custody till August 11.

Role of Aunt and Kingpin

FPJ Shorts
ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case
ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case
Missing Court Records Stall SIES Cheating Case Trial; Law Allows Reconstruction With Safeguards
Missing Court Records Stall SIES Cheating Case Trial; Law Allows Reconstruction With Safeguards
Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report
Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report
Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla
Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla

During interrogation, Adnan revealed that his aunt, Kainat Qureshi, procured MD from Jameer Boka, a Byculla resident with seven prior cases, and supplied the contraband in Bandra and Byculla. Both Boka and Kainat remain absconding.

Husband’s Arrest Kept Trade Alive

Investigations further showed that Kainat, a resident of Pathanwadi in Malad, roped in her nephew after her husband, Jabbar Qureshi—also an MD peddler—was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act. Together, they allegedly kept the illegal trade alive, distributing drugs across Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: ANC Kandivli Arrests 30-Year-Old Drug Dealer, Seizes Cocaine & Ecstasy Worth Over...
article-image

New Law Brings Tougher Action

On July 10, 2025, the Maharashtra Assembly passed amendments to the MCOCA Act, officially notified on July 30, 2025, extending its applicability to drug syndicates. The revised provisions empower police to target organised narcotics networks as criminal enterprises.

First Case Under Amended MCOCA

Citing strong evidence of organised trafficking, police proposed adding MCOCA charges to the case. After approval from senior officers, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of MCOCA were applied against Adnan, Kainat, and Jameer Boka. This is the first-ever case under the amended MCOCA law in Maharashtra targeting a drug cartel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case

ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case

Missing Court Records Stall SIES Cheating Case Trial; Law Allows Reconstruction With Safeguards

Missing Court Records Stall SIES Cheating Case Trial; Law Allows Reconstruction With Safeguards

Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report

Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report

Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla

Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla

NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership

NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership