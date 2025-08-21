Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges Barbers’ Community To Embrace Education, Unity And OBC Rights |

State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, Chhagan Bhujbal, was honored by the barbers' community in Nashik at a grand ceremony held at the Shrihari Banquet Hall. The event was organized to commemorate the 725th birth anniversary and death anniversary of Saint Sena Maharaj, a revered figure in the Bhakti movement.

During the ceremony, Minister Bhujbal emphasized the timeless relevance of saints' teachings in today's society. He urged the community to adopt these values and remain united in the fight for the rights of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community. Bhujbal highlighted the significance of education and encouraged the barbers' community, especially women, to pursue education, employment, entrepreneurship, and politics.

Empowering Women and Community

Bhujbal praised the progress made by the barbers' community in the field of education but stressed that more efforts are needed. He emphasized that in today's knowledge-driven era, education is crucial for progress. The minister encouraged the community's youth to pursue higher education, technology, business, and industry. He also urged the community to support women in their endeavors, stating that this would be a true tribute to the saints' teachings.

Unity and Rights of OBC Community

The minister emphasised the importance of unity among the OBC community to protect their rights and benefits. He mentioned the upcoming caste census and urged the community to participate and provide their information to ensure their rights are protected. Bhujbal assured the community that by standing together, they can achieve their goals and no force can hold them back.

Tribute to Saint Sena Maharaj

Bhujbal paid tribute to Saint Sena Maharaj, describing him as a shining figure in the Bhakti movement. He highlighted the saint's teachings on equality, humanity, service, and devotion, which remain relevant today. The minister noted that despite progress in science and technology, social inequalities and superstitions persist, making the saint's teachings more important than ever.

The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, including NCP state general secretary Dilip Khaire, district president Advocate Ravindra Pagar, Shiv Sena deputy leader Ajay Boraste, and other dignitaries. The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a commitment from the community to work together for their rights and progress.