'Mumbai’s Marol Fish Market To Get Modern Makeover With Koli Bhavan, Cafeteria & Cold Storage': Minister Nitesh Rane |

Maharashtra’s Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed that the upcoming Marol fish market in Mumbai be equipped with modern facilities and all necessary amenities.

Meeting at Mantralaya

Speaking at a review meeting at Mantralaya, Minister Rane emphasized the need for a well-designed and efficient fish market.

Officials in attendance

The meeting was attended by Fisheries Department Secretary N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Tawade, and other relevant officials.

Deadline for approvals and funding

Rane instructed officials to expedite the construction process, ensuring all funding and approvals are completed by November.

Koli Bhavan and community hall

He also proposed the inclusion of a Koli Bhavan (community center for the fishing community) and a community hall at the market site.

Expansion plans for other cities

Additionally, the minister directed the preparation of proposals for establishing fish markets in Pune and other key cities across Maharashtra.

Market design and layout

The Marol fish market is planned with a basement and four floors, offering space for diverse facilities.

Facilities to be included

The modern complex will feature parking facilities, loading and unloading docks, a dry fish market, an ice factory, and restrooms.

Advanced amenities for traders

It will also include a high-quality fish market, cafeteria, cold storage, training hall, and the Koli Bhavan.

Boost for fishing community

The minister’s directives aim to create a state-of-the-art hub to support Mumbai’s fishing community and strengthen the region’s fisheries infrastructure.