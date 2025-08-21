Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Welcomes Ex-Corporators, Hundreds of Workers Into Shiv Sena |

Trusting the leadership and working style of Shiv Sena’s Chief and the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, three ex corporators from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation formally joined the Shiv Sena today. Along with them, hundreds of office-bearers and workers also entered the party in the presence of Deputy CM Shinde.

Ex-Corporators and Leaders Join Shiv Sena

Those who joined the Sena include Kalyan Rural Taluka Chief Mukesh Patil, Taluka Chief Prakash Mhatre, UBT Corporators Prema Mhatre and Pramila Patil, Sangharsh Samiti Corporator Shailaja Bhoir, ex Kolegaon Sarpanch and NCP leader Lalchand Bhoir, ex Sarpanch Sunil Bhoir, Gurunath Jadhav, and many others.

Induction Ceremony in Thane

The party induction ceremony, held in Thane, was attended by MLA Rajesh More, Shiv Sena Secretary Ram Repale, Kalyan District Chief Gopal Landge, and several other dignitaries.

Shinde Welcomes New Sena Members

Deputy CM Shinde, while welcoming the new entrants, said that Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers have always maintained close family-like ties with people for many years. The office-bearers who joined today have been active in the constituency of MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde. He also noted that members of the Warkari community have now come forward to join Shiv Sena.

Warkari Sampraday Leaders Join

Among those who joined were Sakharam Patil, Gajanan Mangrulkar, Sanjay Gaykar, Dharivali ex Deputy Sarpanch Ramesh Patil, Gram Panchayat members Sameer Patil, Gaurav Thakur, Chhaya Kale, Warkari Sampraday President Suresh Thakare, ex Deputy Sarpanch Chandrakant Thakur, Vishwanath Rasal, ex Hedutne Sarpanch Ramdas Kalan, and Harishchandra Mangrulkar, all of whom accepted the saffron flag of Shiv Sena.

Shinde Highlights Past Election Success

Deputy CM Shinde added: “In the last Assembly elections, the people supported us wholeheartedly. Out of 80 seats contested, we won 60. Some had claimed we wouldn’t win even a single seat, but 60 of our MLAs emerged victorious. It is the people who play the real role in deciding which brand survives — they are the ones who make or break political parties.”

Criticism of Opposition (UBT)

Taking a jibe at the opposition (UBT), he said: “When they win elections, the EVM is good; when they lose, the EVM is faulty. But let me remind them, the BEST Employees Co-operative Bank elections were held on ballot papers, and yet they lost there as well.”

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Shinde said: “In the past two and a half years, we have consistently made decisions in the interest of the common people. During the Mahayuti government’s tenure, we removed every obstacle put up by the previous speed breaker government, and as a result, the people gave the Mahayuti a historic majority of 232 seats. In the upcoming local self-government elections, the Mahayuti will once again win by a huge margin.”

Support for Farmers

On farmer issues, he noted: “Instructions have already been given to the administration to conduct crop-damage surveys (panchnamas) promptly in areas affected by excessive rainfall. In the last two and a half years, the Mahayuti government has extended financial aid of ₹45,000 crore to farmers. Even today, this government firmly stands behind farmers.”