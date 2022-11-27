e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Updates: ED summons Sadanand Kadam in a money laundering case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates | FPJ
27 November 2022 11:50 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'poor' at 188; Colaba, Vile Parle, Nerul among worst hit

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'poor' at 188; Colaba, Vile Parle, Nerul among worst...
article-image
27 November 2022 11:50 AM IST

City records 32 fresh cases of measles, zero deaths

27 November 2022 09:59 AM IST

Sadanand Kadam is a close aide of former Maharashtra minister & Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Anil Parab.

27 November 2022 09:59 AM IST

Winter likely to set in next week

The city had witnessed a sudden drop in minimum temperature to 17°C in the third week of November on account of a cold wave. By Tuesday, however, the temperature will start dropping again, this time signalling the onset of winter.

