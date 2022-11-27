e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Water cut for a day in New Panvel and Kalamboli on Monday

Navi Mumbai: Water cut for a day in New Panvel and Kalamboli on Monday

There will be no water supply in New Panvel and Kalamboli on November 28 from 9 am to 9 pm due to maintenance work.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Water cut for 24 hours in 10 wards of BMC; Andheri to be affected most | Representative Image
Navi Mumbai: There will be no water supply in New Panvel and Kalamboli on November 28 from 9 am to 9 pm due to maintenance work to be carried out by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

According to CIDCO, as per information received from MJP, emergency repair works at the Main Feeder pipeline will be carried out on November 28, Monday, from 9 am to 9 pm.

The water supply will resume from November 29, however, with low pressure. Meanwhile, citizens have been requested to use water judiciously. 

