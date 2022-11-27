Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'poor' at 188; Colaba, Vile Parle, Nerul among worst hit

Mumbai sees 'poor' AQI of 188, city temperature at 32°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 188, on Saturday 11am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 112 and 236 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 7.5 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The temperature of the city is 32°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 47% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 271 · Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 172 · Poor

Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 220 · Poor

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 212· Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 127 · Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 290 · Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 171. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 132. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 132 while Kolkata stood at 186. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 112 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 87. Delhi's AQI was 'poor' with the figure standing at 249 today.