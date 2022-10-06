Mumbai updates: Days since fare price hike, taximen yet to recalibrate meters

Lata Mangeshkar music college to be built outside Kalina campus of MU

The Lata Mangeshkar International Music College, the late singer’s brainchild is set to go live with its courses, website, and admissions within 15 days. Starting November, the college will occupy two floors in the PL Despande Academy in Prabhadevi for year-long certificate courses run by the Art Directorate of Maharashtra

The college will expand into offering bachelor's and master's degrees in many of its departments once it acquires its own infrastructure in Kalina. In August this year, the state government reserved a 7,000-square meter plot adjacent to the north gate of Mumbai University for this music college.

“MU handed over this plot of land to the Maharashtra government in 1993, to build a state library. The land is now under the ownership of the state and is outside the limits of the university campus,” stated an official from MU.