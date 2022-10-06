Mumbai updates: Days since fare price hike, taximen yet to recalibrate meters

Lata Mangeshkar music college to be built outside Kalina campus of MU
The Lata Mangeshkar International Music College, the late singer’s brainchild is set to go live with its courses, website, and admissions within 15 days. Starting November, the college will occupy two floors in the PL Despande Academy in Prabhadevi for year-long certificate courses run by the Art Directorate of Maharashtra
The college will expand into offering bachelor's and master's degrees in many of its departments once it acquires its own infrastructure in Kalina. In August this year, the state government reserved a 7,000-square meter plot adjacent to the north gate of Mumbai University for this music college.
“MU handed over this plot of land to the Maharashtra government in 1993, to build a state library. The land is now under the ownership of the state and is outside the limits of the university campus,” stated an official from MU.
DRI seizes 16kg heroin worth over Rs 80 crores at international airport; one arrested
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested seized 16kg of heroin which is worth more than Rs 80 crores at the international airport. The DRI also made an arrest in the case on Wednesday, the agency said.
The arrested accused has been identified as Binu John, a resident of Kerala.
DRI had received information about the accused carrying narcotics and was detained as soon as he reached the airport. His luggage was checked however the officials did not find anything. Then his trolley bag was thoroughly checked; the drugs were stuffed in fake cavity.
The DRI registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested him.
Deadline ends, taximen yet to recalibrate meters
The kaali peeli taxi operators of the city want more time for calibration of the meter. According to the union, the taximen are unable to do the meter calibration due to the unavailability of the chip required for calibration in the market. As per Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport authority direction, meters of all taxis need to be recalibrated by November 30.
Meanwhile, passengers alleged that most of the taxi drivers didn't revise fare chart and were charging as per their own rate.
However, transport department officials said that new fare chart of taxi and rickshaw already uploaded on the website of the transport department and PDF format of the revised chart also shared with all prominent taxi and rickshaw unions of the city.
Apart from that, the transport department also distributed 10,000 revised fare charts among the several taxi unions in the city.
