Anil Deshmukh corruption case: Court directs CBI to file reply on ex-Maharashtra minister's bail plea by Oct 14

Anil Deshmukh | PTI

A special CBI court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a reply on former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea by October 14 in the Rs 100 crores corruption case against him.

The 71-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested in November last year in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI initiated a preliminary probe against the veteran politician and registered an FIR in April 2021 in the case following a Bombay High Court order.

Currently, the NCP leader is lodged in the city's Arthur Road Jail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The HC had last week granted bail to the senior NCP leader in the money laundering case, but stayed the order until October 13 to enable the ED to file an appeal.

Deshmukh then approached the special court for bail in the corruption case being probed by the CBI.

What is the case?

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged Deshmukh, then-home minister, had directed police personnel to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

Deshmukh denied the allegations, but stepped down from his Cabinet post in April 2021 after the High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.

It was revealed during preliminary enquiry the accused and others allegedly attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duties, the CBI has claimed.

The other accused in the case are Deshmukh's former aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case