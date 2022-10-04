Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case, to remain behind bars in CBI case

Anil Deshmukh | File

Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. The bail has been granted on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Even after bail in the ED case, he will remain behind bars in the CBI case registered against him.

#BombayHighCourt grants bail to #NCP leader and former home minister #AnilDeshmukh in money laundering case.



He will still be in custody in a #CBI corruption case. @fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) October 4, 2022

Justice NJ Jamadar had reserved the order on September 28, after hearing counsels for Deshmukh and ED.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the HC to conclude the hearing and decide on his plea, which has been pending for several months.

Deshmukh’s counsels, Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam, contended that the NCP minister should be released on bail considering his age and health conditions. Also, he did not have any criminal antecedents.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. According to ED, Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family, it alleged.